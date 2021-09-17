Covid tests to be abolished for fully-vaccinated travellers - UK Government

He said fully-vaccinated passengers will not need to take a pre-departure test before returning to England from non-red list countries from Monday October 4.

The two PCR tests required after arrival will be replaced with cheaper lateral flow tests from later in October.

Mr Shapps said they were part of a new “simplified system” from Oct 4 “replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world - striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority”.

He also announced eight countries and territories would be taken off the red list from 4am next Wednesday including Turkey, Pakistan and Maldives.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm whether it will follow suit with the changes as it has with previous changes.

The most recent changes, which took effect on August 30, saw the Scottish Government adding Canada, the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland to its green “traffic light” list, where travellers do not have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.

The last changes to the travel list came into force on August 30. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

However, Montenegro and Thailand were added to the red list, where travellers have to pay to stay in quarantine hotels for ten days after arrival.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, which represents travel agents, urged a “speedy” announcement from the Scottish Government to simplify the system.

President Joanne Dooey said: “If the traffic lights system is simplified, then, at last, the UK can release the handbrake on travel.

"The traffic light system ought to have been simple, but the endlessly-changing meanings of the traffic lights and the additions of sub categories meant that no one could keep up with the constant modifications and variations.

"Traveller confidence has been at rock bottom.

"Simplifying this into red and green will be a far better system for UK travellers.

"We would like to see the PCR test replaced by lateral flow, with those testing positing at this stage having a PCR test which can then be used for sequencing to identify any emerging variant.

"We need them to make this announcement now so that hard working Scots have time to book holidays for the October schools’ break.”

