Covid Scotland: Emirates to restart weekly flights to Glasgow

Emirates restarts flights to Glasgow.

From 11 August to 30 October, flights between Dubai and Glasgow will operate four times a week on Emirates’ Boeing 777-200LR, in a two-class configuration, offering both business class and economy class.

Emirates flight EK 27 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 7.50am, arriving at Glasgow International Airport at 12:45pm the same day.

The return flight, EK 28, will depart Glasgow at 2.35pm, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Dubai at 1.05am the following day (all times are local).

With the UAE moving onto the UK’s ‘amber’ list for travel on Sunday, 8 August, travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Adnan Kazim, of Emirates said: “Since the UK’s announcement, we’ve seen a huge surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel. Emirates is reviewing our operations to various points in the UK and any service restart will be announced in the usual fashion.”

Mark Johnston, chief operating officer for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “Emirates’ decision to restart the country’s busiest long-haul route is a significant step towards rebuilding Scotland’s vital connectivity and will be welcome news to our passengers. We are in the early stages of the safe restart of international travel, but there remains a long road ahead for aviation in the UK and the thousands of people employed within our industry.”

