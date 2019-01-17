Council worker killed in collision with bin lorry in East Kilbride

Have your say

A council worker has died after being hit by a bin lorry in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Mount Cameron Drive North in East Kilbride at about 10.15am on Thursday after reports of a man being struck by the vehicle.

Police Scotland and ambulance crews attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Council spokesman Michael McGlynn said: “We are deeply saddened at the death of our colleague and our sympathies go out to his family, friends and workmates.

“We are providing support to those affected by this tragic incident, and the council will of course assist the police with their inquiries.”

The health and safety executive has been informed.

Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.