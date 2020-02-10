Coronavirus: British Airways extends its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai until April

British Airways has announced that it will extend its suspension of flights serving Beijing and Shanghai until April.



The airline said on Monday that it has cancelled flights to and from the cities until March 31.

In a statement, the airline said: "We are contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel.

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will keep the situation under review."

Last week, Virgin Atlantic extended the suspension of its flights to mainland China by six weeks, saying it will not operate its Heathrow-Shanghai route until March 28.

There have now been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China, while the death toll in China now stands at 908.