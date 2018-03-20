Congestion charge urged to beef up Glasgow low emission zone

Motorists should pay to drive into Glasgow city centre to cut pollution in Scotland's first low emission zone (LEZ), Labour demanded today.

The call for congestion charging - abandoned by the party in Edinburgh 13 years ago - follows environmental campaigners criticising Glasgow City Council for not banning the most polluting vehicles until 2022.

Friends of the Earth Scotland has branded Glasgow's LEZ timetable as a "no-ambition zone".

Councillors were today considering whether to approve plans by the ruling SNP group that would allow many of the most polluting buses to continue to use the city centre after the zone is launched on 31 December.

Only one in five bus journeys would have to be on vehicles with the cleanest engines, with the proportion increasing in stages to 100 per cent in 2022.

A similar restriction for cars and other vehicles would not be introduced until that date.

Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee are also due to introduce LESs by 2020.

Labour has tabled an amendment to the proposal calling for the council to commit to introducing road user charging bv December 2020.

The party said its revenue would help improve public transport.

It also wants non-compliant buses using the zone to be fined.

The council plans to tackle this by adding conditions to operators' licences, which could be revoked by the Traffic Commissioner.

Labour planned a congestion charging scheme in Edinburgh but it was defeated in a city referendum in 2005.

Glasgow Labour group transport spokesman Matt Kerr said: “The levels of congestion in Glasgow city centre does not work for anyone.

Congestion sacrifices economic growth, harms the attractiveness of our city centre, and, most of all, is a huge risk to public health in the city.

“The plans the SNP have put forward are unambitious, fall short of the promises that have been made and ultimately represent a public cash bonanza to unaccountable private bus companies.

“That’s why we are seeking to strengthen the proposals in front of the committee today.

"We want more oversight of the money going to the bus companies, and we want to make sure they are sticking to their targets.

"But, most of all, we want to see more and more people using buses and active travel in this city.

“People make Glasgow, and they make our city centre.

"By reducing the number of cars, we will make our city centre a more attractive place to visit, to spend time in and to do business.

“By introducing this measure, we will make public transport and active travel cheaper and more attractive options.

"We can use the money raised to invest in public transport and make sure all of our communities benefit."

Meantime, protesters wearing gas masks staged a “die-in” beside a giant neon gas mask banner outside the City Chambers in George Square today to highlight the council's "weak" plans to tackle air pollution, to coincide with the meeting.

Anna Richardson, the council's convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, has said: Glasgow’s LEZ will be the first of its kind in Scotland and has been modelled as being capable of making significant reductions in levels of air pollution in the city centre.

“While we continue to work with the bus industry to improve services – services which are vital to the lives of Glaswegians - it’s recognised the introduction of a LEZ needs to be proportionate and managed in such a way that ambition and practicality can be balanced.

“That is why the initial phase of the LEZ will address local buses through traffic regulation conditions set by the Traffic Commissioner.

“Cleaner buses going through the city centre LEZ will also be travelling elsewhere and throughout our city’s neighbourhoods, and this is a really positive step forward in how we, as a city and as a country, go about creating healthy, liveable streets.”