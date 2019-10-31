Computer glitch showed Edinburgh-bound Ryanair plane near North Pole

Have your say

A computer malfunction on an Edinburgh-bound Ryanair flight off Spain showed the plane as being near the North Pole.

Cockpit instruments on the Boeing 737 from Porto in Portugal identified its location as thousands of miles north of its actual position off the Bay of Biscay.

The cockpit instruments showed the plane was near the North Pole. Picture: AAIB

The aircraft, carrying 177 passengers and six crew, was flown manually for the rest of its journey and landed safely in Edinburgh.

The glitch on the 9 October flight last year was revealed today in a report by the UK Department for Transport's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

It said that shortly after the aircraft had reached its cruising height of 36,000ft, "the commander’s attitude indicator malfunctioned, affecting numerous aircraft systems, and the aircraft climbed 600ft."

The AAIB said after a significant time delay a caution was displayed from the "inertial reference system" (IRS), which calculates the aircraft’s position.

The Boeing 737 was en route from Porto to Edinburgh. Picture: Neil Hanna

Diversion considered

"The crew followed the actions detailed in the quick reference handbook, but erroneous information continued to be displayed to the pilot in command and other systems were also affected.

"The aircraft was flown manually to Edinburgh where it landed safely."

"The investigation found that the left IRS suffered a transient fault which had led to an erroneous calculation of position.

"False position information led to the incorrect attitude information on the commander’s primary flight display and the autopilot responded by initiating a slow climb.

The report said the crew "considered diverting to an alternate airport but, given the aircraft was controllable, elected to continue to the planned destination of Edinburgh."

