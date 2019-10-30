Clutha helicopter crash inquiry results to be released

Have your say

Findings from the fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash are set to be published.

Three crew members and seven customers died when a police aircraft fell into the roof of the Glasgow bar on November 29, 2013.

Rescue workers at the scene in November, 2013. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

A further 31 people in the pub were injured.

An inquiry looking into the incident was announced by the Crown Office in 2017.

It took place before Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull between April and August this year.

His determinations are set to be released today.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch previously found the main cause of the incident to be fuel starvation.

Those who were in the helicopter were pilot David Traill, 51, Pc Tony Collins, 43, and Pc Kirsty Nelis, 36.

The seven customers were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.