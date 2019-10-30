Clutha FAI report: Pilot could have avoided crash

The Clutha helicopter disaster might have been avoided if the pilot had followed procedures, a fatal accident inquiry determined today.

Sheriff Principal Turnbull said: "Precautions which could reasonably have been taken; and had they been taken, might realistically have resulted in the accident resulting in the deaths, and therefore the deaths, being avoided would have been for the pilot of the helicopter David Traill to have followed the procedure set down in the pilot’s checklist" about low fuel warnings.

The Clutha bar in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Robert Perry

Ten people died after a Police Scotland helicopter crashed onto the bar in Glasgow city centre in November 2013.

The FAI followed a report into the crash by the Department for Transport's air accidents investigation branch.

It was announced in August last year, with the main hearings starting at Hampden in Glasgow in April.

