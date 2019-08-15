Clackmannanshire Bridge closed by police after incident

Have your say

Motorists are being asked to avoid Clackmannanshire Bridge following a police incident.

Forth Valley Police confirmed on social media they had been called to the bridge, near Falkirk, around 2:30pm today following a report of concern for a person.

They added: “Emergency services remain in attendance and are conducting inquiries in the area.”

The bridge currently remains closed in both directions.

A post made about 4:40pm by Police Scotland said: "The Clackmannanshire Bridge remains closed in both directions - please seek alternative routes. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."