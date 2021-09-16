Car on fire in Fife: Private car 'alight' on A92 Lochgelly offslip towards Cowdenbeath with fire crews in attendance

Fire crews are at the scene of the A92 after a car was found ‘well alight’ on the A92 in Fife on Thursday evening.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:50 pm
A car is on fire on A92 lochgelly offslip towards Cowdenbeath in Fife.
Two fire crews – one from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly – are in attendance after receiving reports of a car on fire on A92 lochgelly offslip towards Cowdenbeath in Fife just after 8pm on Thursday night.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been harmed, however, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance with breathing apparatus and hoses.

The car on fire has been described as a private car and the service has received multiple calls about the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We have been in attendance with two fire appliances- one from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly.

“It’s one private car well alight on the Lochgelly offslip of the A92 towards Cowdenbeath.

“The crews are currently at work with two hose rail jets and some breathing apparatus.”

More to follow.

