Car hits house in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services are on the scene in Kirkcaldy after a car collided with a property.

Police have confirmed that they are in attendance on Lindores Drive in the Chapel area of the town.

Officers received the call at around 10.15am today, and ambulance staff and firefighters are on site.

The wall of the house is visibly cracked and the area is sealed off.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

Officers and members of Scottish Fire and Rescue are still on the scene and will be there until the vehicle has been removed.

