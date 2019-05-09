Cancellations on Borders Railway hit morning commuters

Have your say

A train has broken down at Waverley Station causing cancellations to the Borders Railway service.

ScotRail notified passengers this morning via social media of a problem at the Edinburgh station.

Cancelled services were the 6.22am Edinburgh to Tweedbank and the 7.26am and 08.28am Tweedbank to Edinburgh services.

The route has made the headlines many times this year as commuters have hit out over delays, cancellations and ‘dangerously packed’ carriages.

ScotRail informed travellers of replacement buses for the affected services.

“To keep you moving, we’ve secured two replacement buses which will depart Shawfair at 8.07am, calling at all stations towards Edinburgh.”

Passngers were informed they could use their ScotRail ticket, or Smartcard, on Borders Buses if you’re travelling to or from: Edinburgh Waverley, Eskbank, Newtongrange, Gorebridge, Stow and Galashiels on bus X95.

More as it comes.

