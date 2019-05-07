Campaign to raise awareness of risk to cyclists

Inspector Andrew Thomson (Police Scotland), Cycling Scotland chief executive Keith Irving, Michael Matheson (Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity) and Cycling Scotland head of communications Denise Hamilton at the launch of Cycling Scotland's annual cycling road safety campaign in Glasgow.'' Picture: Warren Media
The majority of motorists are not aware that driving too close to cyclists can result in three penalty points, a survey suggests.

The poll of more than 1,000 Scots found 73 per cent did not know the potential consequence of failing to leave at least a car’s width when passing.

Cycling Scotland, which commissioned the research, is raising awareness of the risks to cyclists in a new campaign.

Police Scotland has meanwhile launched Operation Close Pass to make roads safer for cyclists. The initiative sees plain-clothes officers cycling with a cameras on their bike. When they are passed too closely by a car, the cyclist radios details to colleagues further up the road, who pull over the motorist.