Campaign to raise awareness of risk to cyclists

The majority of motorists are not aware that driving too close to cyclists can result in three penalty points, a survey suggests.

The poll of more than 1,000 Scots found 73 per cent did not know the potential consequence of failing to leave at least a car’s width when passing.

Cycling Scotland, which commissioned the research, is raising awareness of the risks to cyclists in a new campaign.

Police Scotland has meanwhile launched Operation Close Pass to make roads safer for cyclists. The initiative sees plain-clothes officers cycling with a cameras on their bike. When they are passed too closely by a car, the cyclist radios details to colleagues further up the road, who pull over the motorist.