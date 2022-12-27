CalMac’s summer timetable is set to be published in late January after a delay in the publication of ferry times and sailings for the summer 2023.

The ferry company confirmed bookings will open in a phased approach with the first period covering 31 March – 4 June.

CalMac confirmed that finalised timetables will be issued when Transport Scotland confirms the 2023 fare levels, which is expected to happen in early January.

Details such as sailing times have been agreed and are ready to be released as soon as a decision about fares is confirmed, although the publication delay has prompted concerns from some in the island community, with the start of the normal timetable community consultation process only starting in mid-October, with summer timetables normally live on 30 October.

CalMac said delays in the timetable were a result of the fare confirmation and also caused in part by the focus on a solution around the closure of Uig Harbour. Robin Currie, the leader of Argyll and Bute Council expressed “grave concerns" that the publication of late timetables poses "serious risks" to islands' tourism economy.

Last year online reservations on the timetable opened in time for Christmas, on December 20, 2021 with CalMac winter timetables also being published five months late.

Robbie Drummond, Chief Executive of CalMac, said: “We apologise for the late publication of the summer 2023 timetable. We understand the impact this has and for the difficulties this causes to island communities and local businesses. The timetables will be issued once Transport Scotland have set the fares for 2023.

“Delivering timetables is highly complex and factors such as interdependencies between routes, berthing availabilities, connecting services and tidal timetable changes must be considered. Once finalised, staff must enter and quality control thousands of manual entries.

