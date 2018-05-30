CalMac owner confirms interest in running ScotRail

Have your say

Ferry firm CalMac's owner confirmed to MSPs today its potential interest in running ScotRail for the public sector.

David MacBrayne chairman David McGibbon said it was exploring a potential bid for the train operator for the next franchise from 2025.

It follows ministers keenness for a public sector bid and CalMac being among the last Scottish Government-controlled transport operators.

Mr McGibbon told the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee: "We would be interested in at least exploring with appropriate Transport Scotland people what it would entail."

However, he also conceded the firm had no experience of running railways.

Mr McGibbon said the group wanted to expand the group into ports and harbours as well as ferries, including abroad.

It runs the Marchwood port complex near Southampton and has bid to run Perth Harbour.