The ferry to Rothesay. The MV Bute the vessel has been withdrawn from service.

It is the second time in three months that MV Bute has been withdrawn by CalMac.

The Wemyss Bay to Rothesay route has been cut to a single rather than a dual ferry service following the problems with MV Bute, which started over the weekend.

CalMac has announced that MV Coruisk, which can carry 250 passengers and 40 cars has been brought in as a relief vessel, but warned that space will be limited.

MV Coruisk will operate until departing for Annual Overhaul. MV Argyle will then pick up the single vessel timetable.

The ferry operator advised passengers to avoid using cars on the service and recommended that passengers use another service, which would see a significant detour.

A statement on the CalMac website reads: “We would strongly advise passengers, where possible, to travel on foot. If travel with a vehicle is necessary we would ask passengers to please consider travelling via the Colintraive – Rhubodach service.”

Tommy Gore, Clyde area operations manager for CalMac, said: “MV Bute has been taken off service for further investigation into the cause of an engine fault, and we have been advised that this work may take up to 10 days. A single vessel will operate between Rothesay and Wemyss Bay in the meantime. We apologise for any inconvenience that this is causing to passengers.”