Local businesses on Lewis have hit out after CalMac’s newest and largest ferry was hit by a technical fault on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday causing a swathe of cancellations.

MV Loch Seaforth developed problems with its engine control system on Monday which led to several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool being cancelled.

The technical fault also meant overnight freight services were unable to travel.

CalMac said engineers were yesterday investigating the fault, and that additional sailings for essential traffic were operating between Uig and Tarbert.

B&B owners on Lewis are anxious about the months ahead following the latest Calmac ferry breakdown

Linda Johnson, who runs the Hebridean Guest House in Stornoway, Lewis, said the latest ferry breakdown at the tail end of the Easter Bank Holiday gives her little hope for the holiday months ahead.

“I am sick of it,” she said.

"Every phone call this morning has been ‘sorry, I won’t make it.’ It’s just not good enough.”

Ms Johnson said after a quiet winter she was looking forward to welcoming guests to get the spring season going.

"We had a decent week with Easter, we had some customers come over, but now this.

"I am not usually a worrier but I am worried for what’s to come over the next few months after today.”

Ali McKlennan, owner of Hal the Wynd, said planning the season ahead becomes futile with the regular ferry cancellations.

"It’s really, really frustrating when you’re trying to sort bookings for the next few months,” he said.

"Each year there’s always disruption.”

CalMac said it will issue an update at 2pm regarding Tuesday’s potential 5.30pm Ullapool departure.

This comes after it announced the 10.30am sailing from Ullapool and 2pm sailing from Stornoway were cancelled.

Additional services will run from Tabert on Tuesday at 8.40pm arriving into Uig at 10.20pm, and from Uig at 10.50pm arriving into Tarbert at 12.30am.

Three other large CalMac vessels have not been in service since the summer timetable began on April 1 this year.

This is due to delays with the return of the MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman because of more faults being discovered during their annual maintenance.

It is understood some parts to the ships that need replacing are so old they are no longer manufactured.

SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar Alasdair Allan: “I have had a number of constituents in touch overnight who have either been trying to get to the mainland or who have been stranded in Ullapool.

“While hopefully CalMac will resolve this matter today, it does point to the continuing need for more vessels in the CalMac fleet, and illustrates the importance of the Tarbert to Uig route as the alternative which people in both Lewis and Harris rely on in these circumstances.”

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said the ferry chaos has “become so bad the whole country is now sitting up and taking notice of the dismal performance of ministers when it comes to our ferries".

He blamed the ferry chaos on “SNP neglect.”