Caledonian Sleeper 'very proud' of train manager for halting runaway train

A guard who managed to halt a runaway Caledonian Sleeper train with 120 passengers on board was praised today by bosses.

Managing director Ryan Flaherty said he was "very proud" of the team manager for hitting the emergency brake that stopped the train after it overshot Waverley Station in Edinburgh yesterday.

The manager is understood to have acted as the train "flew" through the station without stopping.

The commendation came as the Office of Rail and Road regulator launched an investigation into the incident.

Mr Flaherty said operator Serco's own early investigation indicated it was caused by an "isolated operational mistake" involving the London-Edinburgh/Glasgow service.

It is understood the train's braking system was not reset correctly when it was divided from a portion for Glasgow at Carstairs in South Lanarkshire.

A passenger tweeted: "I am with four passengers who were in the vestibule behind the loco of this train who saw the guard run into his office, press the red button, nothing happened, then ran out of his office to press another red button on the left hand side door.

"This immediately stopped the train."

Mr Flaherty said: “We are very proud of our train manager who followed the correct processes and deployed the emergency brake to bring the train to a stop during yesterday’s incident at Edinburgh Waverley.

“Our own early investigation indicates there are no technical or safety concerns with the rolling stock and that this was an isolated operational mistake.

“Following the incident, our new trains ran as normal last night and will do so again this evening.

We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to investigate the underlying cause and expect to provide an update next week.”

