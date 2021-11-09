Caledonian Sleeper: Train workers strike goes ahead this week

The RMT said its members will take industrial action on Friday and Saturday because of an unresolved dispute about pay and conditions with operator Serco.

It alleges that deliberate bullying and harassment of staff has increased since talks collapsed before the start of Cop26, claiming it is a deliberate tactic to undermine workers’ morale.

Caledonian Sleeper workers' dispute talks with management have gone off the rails.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Caledonian Sleeper has had adequate time to come up with a fair pay settlement for this key group of Scotland’s rail workers as Cop26 enters its second week.

“Instead, they have kicked the can down the road and left us with no option but to go ahead with this latest phase of action from Thursday.

“We know that these strikes will close rail services in and out of Scotland but the blame for that lies with Serco and the political leadership at Holyrood.

“It’s time for all parties to take the Caledonian Sleeper workers seriously, get back around the table and give these staff at the front line of our green transport services the justice, respect and reward they deserve.”

