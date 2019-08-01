Caledonian Sleeper train overshoots station and causes major disruption in Edinburgh

Have your say

Major commuter rail disruption was caused today by a Caledonian Sleeper train breaking down after failing to stop at Waverley Station.

The train ran through the station before stopping at Abbeyhill to the east, blocking a junction and halting trains to and from North Berwick, Dunbar, Tweedbank and London.

The Sleeper driver is understood to have sent an emergency message to signallers to be able to pass through the station.

The incident delayed or cancelled LNER services and about a dozen ScotRail trains, including services workers heading into the capital on the Borders Railway from Tweedbank.

The Scotsman understands it may have been caused by human error - an operator not setting systems on the train correctly when the Glasgow portion of the Sleeper from London divided from the Edinburgh section at Carstairs in South Lanarkshire.

An industry source said: "Something was not set up properly that caused the brake issue.

"The train came to a natural stop, but the emergency brake could have been used if needed."

The train was hauled back into the station, where passengers alighted at 8:45am - more than an hour late.

A source with knowledge of what happened said: "The train was unable to stop at Waverley and came to a halt at Abbeyhill.

"The line through the station was clear and it was well managed.

"There was no immediate safety risk".

Another source said: "The reaction of the signalling centre upon hearing the emergency radio message and in securing a clear run through a congested Waverley and preventing a collision deserves commendation."

Ryan Flaherty, Serco’s managing director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “Our northbound Lowlander service into Edinburgh Waverley this morning overran the platform, due to an earlier operational issue at Carstairs.

"An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident, but early indications are that there are no technical problems with the rolling stock.

"We have notified the relevant authorities.

"As a result of the delay, guests disembarked at Edinburgh Waverley at around 8:45am and we’re sorry for the effect this delay had for our guests.

"We anticipate that services will run as normal tonight.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Our services between Edinburgh and North Berwick/Tweedbank were subject to delay and alterations from around 7:30am until around 9:30am.

"Our services have begun to return to normal.

"To keep people moving, we had an agreement in place with selected Borders buses (X95 and X62) and Lothian buses between Edinburgh and Prestonpans.

"For customers in travelling to/from Longniddry, Drem and North Berwick, we arranged replacement buses."

LNER said its Glasgow-Edinburgh-London service was terminated at Edinburgh and others disrupted.

A spokeswoman said: "Some services have started and terminated at Newcastle and others have been diverted via Carlisle.

We are expecting disruption until 12pm, however service are being reinstated now."