Caledonian Sleeper services cancelled tonight due to snow

All Caledonian Sleeper services have been cancelled for tonight as Scotland’s extreme weather continues to strangle the transport network.

The Scotland to London sleeper train has this afternoon announced the cancellation of all scheduled services for tonight.

Caledonian Sleeper services have been cancelled for tonight. Picture: Greg Macvean

Guests due to travel on the Caledonian Sleeper tonight are being contacted and will be offered a full refund.

The company said updates for travel tomorrow would be posted on www.sleeper.scot.

Two services usually depart London each night from Sunday to Friday and travel via the West Coast Main Line into Scotland.

The earlier departure stops at Edinburgh before dividing into portions bound for Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness.

The later departure serves Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Five London-bound carriages usually depart from Edinburgh every night.

The Caledonian Sleeper has been a stand-alone franchise operated by Serco since April 2015.

