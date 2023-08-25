Caledonian Sleeper losses rise after booming ticket sales cancelled out by soaring interest rates

A strong post-pandemic bounce back in ticket sales on the Caledonian Sleeper was eclipsed by soaring interest rates which left the service deeper in the red over the year to March, new figures show.

The privately-run overnight Scotland-London train operation lost £4.3 million in 2022-23 – just prior to being nationalised by the Scottish Government – compared to £3m the previous year, according to its annual accounts.

It means Serco, whose franchise ended seven years early in June, is believed to have lost a total of £73m since it took over the trains in 2015. The firm said: “Interest rates, which are outside its [Serco’s] bounds, increased, lowering the profit margin.”

The £150 million new Caledonian Sleeper fleet was introduced in 2019

The increased loss came despite revenue from passenger tickets increasing from £21m to £29m in 2022-23 – topping the £26m total in pre-Covid 2019-20, which was the first year of its brand new fleet which feature double beds and en suite loos and showers.

Retail spending, such as food and drink in the trains’ Club Cars, also nearly doubled from £553,000 to £940,000.

Ministers returned the service to the public sector after rejecting Serco’s request last year for substantial extra funding to keep operating it until the end of its contract in 2030 in the face of increasing costs due to rising inflation.

However, confirmation of the booming ticket sales comes after Kathryn Darbandi – who has continued as the Sleeper’s managing director under public control – told Scotland on Sunday that it had notched up the highest monthly ticket sales in May last year under Serco’s operation.

She said she was looking at how to boost the Inverness service, such as by adding more carriages or increasing its frequency, because it was so popular that it could sell twice over on some nights. Sleepers also operate six nights a week between Aberdeen, Fort William, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Ms Darbandi said a new route to Oban was also being considered to improve access to the Hebrides.