Caledonian Sleeper faults will take another two months to fix

Remaining faults on the troubled new Caledonian Sleeper fleet will take another two months to fix, transport secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today.

The admission came as opposition members questioned the cabinet minister about passenger complaints with the service soaring by 221 per cent last summer.

The room windows act as emergency exits if other means of escape are blocked

Mr Matheson said train manufacturer Caf was working through rectifying a range of problems.

They include a circuit fault with emergency exit windows, which have had to be locked shut, as Scotland on Sunday revealed last weekend.

Other problems have included chemicals damaging pipework, affecting toilets and showers, and software locking out rooms and toilets.

The £150 million fleet operated by Serco was introduced a year late on the "Lowlander" routes between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

The faults led to its launch on the "Highlander" routes between Aberdeen,Fort William, Inverness and London being postponed from June to October.

Mr Matheson said: "Not only have I engaged with Serco on this matter, I have also engaged directly with senior executives within Caf around the specific problems which have been experienced with the introduction of the new rolling stock.

"There are a range of measures which have been taken as a result of that.

"There has been a rolling programme of retrospective technical work that has been undertaken on the new rolling stock by Caf in order to close out what have been ongoing issues that have had an impact on the passenger experience.

Record bookings

"Good progress has been made on that matter, according to Caledonian Sleeper, and they expect that work to be completed in the next couple of months, which will ensure all the technical issues which have had an impact on the passenger experience have been closed out.

"The picture is one of improvement."

Mr Matheson added that Sleeper advance bookings had reached at record levels this month, including the highest daily sales being achieved yesterday.

He said passenger journeys had increased by 20.8 per cent since last October, when the new trains started operating all routes.