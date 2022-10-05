News you can trust since 1817
Caledonian Sleeper contract terminated in cash row between operator Serco and Scottish Government

Serco’s contract to run the Caledonian Sleeper service between Scotland and London has been scrapped over a funding row.

By Alastair Dalton
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 2:04 pm

The outsourcing firm’s ten-year franchise until 2030 will be terminated in June, transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced on Wednesday.

She said she had rejected the company’s proposal to “rebase the franchise agreement” because it was not value for money.

SNP ministers urged to bring Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership as ScotRai...
Serco has run the Caledonian Sleeper since 2015

The move prompted a claim by the Scottish Conservatives that it was politically motivated after the Scottish Government scrapped Abellio’s ScotRail franchise in a separate funding disagreement and nationalised the operator in April.

The rail unions have called for the Sleeper to be taken back into public ownership.

Caledonian Sleeper managing director Kathryn Darbandi said in May that passenger numbers were recovering after a significant fall during the Covid pandemic but less so on the Glasgow-London route.

The reduction in income has been offset by emergency Scottish Government funding.

The service also connect London with Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness six nights a week.

Gilruth said the franchise agreement would be terminated on June 25 2023.

She said: “Work is underway to determine arrangements for the continued provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services beyond June 25 2023 and this will be updated to Parliament once determined.

"It is worth noting that Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited has, broadly, delivered well and significantly improved Caledonian Sleeper services over the last seven years.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “The minister needs to say in greater detail why this contract is being terminated given that Serco has performed well.

"There must be a suspicion that this is driven by political ideology rather than what is best for customers.”

