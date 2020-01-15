Caledonian Sleeper boss leaves role in another blow for flagship service

Ryan Flaherty has been managing director of the Caledonian Sleeper for nearly two years.

The managing director of the Caledonian Sleeper has left his role in another blow to the embattled rail service.

Passenger complaints about Caledonian Sleeper more than trebled last summer

Ryan Flaherty, who had been in charge of the sleeper service for nearly two years, is understood to have left for "family reasons".

He will move to the defence side of Caledonian Sleeper operators Serco's business and will move to the south-west of England to be closer to his family.

Mr Flaherty will stay in position until Serco find a successor for him and was praised for making the Caledonian Sleeper "well positioned" for growth following the introduction of a new fleet of trains.

John Whitehurst, Serco’s managing director for transport said: “Ryan has led Serco Caledonian Sleeper during a transformational period.

"Under his leadership, the business is well positioned for growth having successfully introduced a £150m fleet of new trains.

"We’re extremely pleased that he will remain with Serco in a new role, having taken the decision to return to the south of England for family reasons.

"The recruitment process for his successor as managing director of Serco Caledonian Sleeper will begin shortly, with Ryan remaining in post until there is a managed transition.”

The new trains on the service have had a tough start to life with several faults causing delays and disruption for customers.

Yesterday, transport minister Michael Matheson told MSPs the remaining faults on the new trains will take another two months to fix.