Three ‘cragfast’ climbers were recovered ‘safe and well’ early on Monday morning following a large rescue operation after they got stuck in Eagle Ridge on Lochnagar on Sunday night.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team launched full team call outs to save the vulnerable climbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Coastguard was also involved in the rescue operation and a rescue helicopter from Inverness was launched after being requested by Police Scotland.

The helicopter transported the Mountain Rescue Teams to the climbers to successfully rescue them from the area.

Posting at around 6am on Monday, Braemar MRT confirmed their successful recovery.

A spokesperson said: “Well that good nights sleep didn’t materialise!

Three climbers were recovered ‘safe and well’ early on Monday morning after getting stuck in Eagle Ridge on Lochnagar.

"Full team call out along with #aberdeenmrt for 3 climbers stuck in Eagle Ridge on Lochnagar, all 3 recovered safe and well and troops coming off the hill now.

"Thanks once again to #coastguardrescue151 for getting the big ropes and troops up high, a wee sleep now beckons.”

It comes as Braemar MRT have been involved in multiple rescue operations this week, including successfully locating a 62-year-old walker after being stranded for two days.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “At approx. 8.30pm yesterday (10 October), HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Inverness was requested by Police Scotland to assist in responding to a report of three climbers crag-fast on Eagle Ridge.

"The helicopter assisted by transporting the Mountain Rescue Teams to the climbers.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.