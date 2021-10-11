Three ‘cragfast’ climbers were recovered ‘safe and well’ early on Monday morning after getting stuck in Eagle Ridge on Lochnagar.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team launched full team call outs to save the vulnerable climbers.

HM Coastguard was also involved in the rescue operation.

Posting at around 6am on Monday, Braemar MRT spokesperson said: “Well that good nights sleep didn’t materialise!

"Full team call out along with #aberdeenmrt for 3 climbers stuck in Eagle Ridge on Lochnagar, all 3 recovered safe and well and troops coming off the hill now.

"Thanks once again to #coastguardrescue151 for getting the big ropes and troops up high , a wee sleep now beckons.”

It comes as Braemar MRT have been involved in multiple rescue operations this week, including successfully locating a 62-year-old walker after being stranded for two days.

