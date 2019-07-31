Cable fault at Haymarket prompts lane closure

Have your say

Scottish Power engineers are attending a cable fault at Haymarket.

A lane has been closed on Dalry Road, on the approach to the Haymarket junction, to allow them access.

No power supplies have been affected.

The public has been advised to proceed with caution as traffic signals at the Haymarket tram stop are currently out of action.

Elsewhere in the city tonight, a collapsed manhole in Canonmills is causing lengthy delays.

