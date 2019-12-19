Buyer found for Prestwick Airport

Have your say

A buyer has been found for Prestwick Airport, ministers announced today.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said an undisclosed "preferred bidder" had been chosen.

But its identity has not been revealed "to protect the integrity of the process", he said

It follows the loss-making South Ayrshire airport being put officially put up for sale in June, after ministers had bought it for £1 in 2013 to avert closure.

Mr Matheson told MSPs: "We made clear in 2013 that the Scottish Government intended to return Prestwick Airport to the private sector when the time was right.

"We were pleased the opportunity to buy the business, set out in the Official Journal of the European Union, attracted considerable interest.

"Following careful consideration of the bids received, I have accepted a recommendation made by TS Prestwick HoldCo [which runs the airport on behalf of ministers] to appoint a preferred bidder.

"To protect the integrity of the process I am not able to disclose the identity of the bidder at this time but we remain satisfied that good progress is being made in the interests of the business.

"I will update Parliament further in due course."

Several bids were received by the September deadline, with the sale scheduled to have been completed in October.

However, Mr Matheson told MSPs the process had taken longer than expected.

Losses halved

The airport announced last week its annual losses had halved to £7.6 million in the year to March.

Revenue was up from £118m to £25m.

However, it owes the Scottish Government £40m in loans provided to keep the airport operating.

Prestwick has a sole passenger airline - Ryanair - which has reduced flights.

However, it has increased business from refuelling US and other military aircraft, and cargo operations.

