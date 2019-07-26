Bus offers hourly service from Falkirk to Dunfermline

Have your say

Stagecoach East Scotland have announced an extension to its service 8 that’s reckoned set to improve links between Falkirk and Dunfermline.

The service will now offer hourly journeys, Monday to Saturday, from Dunfermline to Falkirk via Culross and Kincardine. There will be no changes made to the Sunday service.

The company have published a new timetable which comes into effect on Monday.

Stagecoach East Scotland Managing Director, Douglas Robertson, said: “The extension of service 8 will provide fantastic new links for the residents of Falkirk travelling locally and to Kincardine, Culross and Dunfermline.”

Full timetable information is available at www.stagecoachbus.com