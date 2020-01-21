Builders of Queensferry Crossing sued for £40,000 after worker suffered knee injury when walkway collapsed

Have your say

Papers lodged at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

A TOP security firm is suing the Queensferry Crossing builders for nearly £40,000 claiming one of their guards wrecked his knee when a walkway collapsed during construction.

Queensferry Crossing under construction

Court papers lodged at Edinburgh Sheriff Court detail how Robert Cameron tore his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2014 while working on the £1.3 billion bridge.

He successfully claimed the amount from Glasgow-based employers Securigroup Services in 2017 and the firm is now going after the Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors consortium.

The court papers reveal that Mr Cameron was working for Securigroup Services as a security guard on the Queensferry Crossing project in 2014 at the Echline compound.

“On the 24th of October Mr Cameron walked on a designated footpath within the compound. He was working on-site when the footpath subsided underneath him,” read the papers.

“The subsidence caused Mr Cameron to fall. Mr Cameron sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament as a result of this fall.”

Court documents go on to state the precise circumstances of the accident are not known and not admitted.

Mr Cameron pursued Securigroup Services for compensation for his injury at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing to be officially opened by The Queen

“The accident was caused, at least in part, by the fault and negligence of the defenders,” continue the court papers now lodged at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

“The defenders were in control of the site where employees such as Mr Cameron were allowed to access.

“The defenders had a duty to take reasonable care for the safety of Mr Cameron. The defenders failed to construct a safe traffic route for pedestrians, workers and vehicles.”

Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors are also accused of failing to ensure the footpath was maintained and failing in their duty of care.

The papers also claim the consortium had a duty to assess any risks on-site through risk assessment protocol.

International consortium Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors was selected to complete the bridge with work beginning in 2011.

It consisted of Hochtief from Germany, American Bridge from the USA, Dragados from Spain and Morrison Construction from Scotland, part of the Galliford Try Group.

Completed in 2017, the new bridge spans 1.6 miles over the Forth estuary and is the longest three tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world

Including the road which connects the new bridge to the existing road network, the total length of the project was 13.7 miles.

The bridge’s distinctive towers stand more 200 metres tall, making it the highest bridge in the UK.

Securigroup Services were approached for comment. A spokeswoman for Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors said: "As this is an on-going legal matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further."