Broken down train causing major morning delays on rail lines near Edinburgh

Morning train commuters are facing disruption on their usual routes after a train broke down on the line.

ScotRail tweeted this morning to say that a London North Eastern Railway train had broken down on the tracks between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park - causing major disruption to several services.

Edinburgh Waverley

They advised that services running through either of the two station will be delayed or revised.

ScotRail say that affected customers can still travel between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Bathgate and Shotts. First Buses are also running services which ScotRail ticket holders or Smartcard holders can use at no extra cost. The 88, 89, X85 and X87 are all available.

Cancellations are present on Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High, Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk, Grahamston, Dunblane and Edinburgh.

A rescue train is at the scene to help move the broken train and ScotRail have assured travelllers that staff are working hard to move this as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.