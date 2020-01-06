British Airways Edinburgh-London flight experiences 'technical issue' and requests priority landing at Heathrow

Have your say

A British Airways plane travelling from Edinburgh to London requested a priority landing at Heathrow after experiencing a "technical issue."

The BA1449 flight left the Capital just after 2pm and was due to land at Heathrow at 3:30pm.

A British Airways plane travelling from Edinburgh to London Heathrow has declared an emergency on board. Pic: Ceri Breeze-Shutterstock

But the aircraft declared an emergency before arriving at its destination.

A BA spokesman said: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. Our aircraft requested a priority landing as a precaution after experiencing a technical issue​

"The flight landed safely and customers left the aircraft in the normal way.​"