British Airways Edinburgh-London flight experiences 'technical issue' and requests priority landing at Heathrow

A British Airways plane travelling from Edinburgh to London requested a priority landing at Heathrow after experiencing a "technical issue."
The BA1449 flight left the Capital just after 2pm and was due to land at Heathrow at 3:30pm.
But the aircraft declared an emergency before arriving at its destination.
A BA spokesman said: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. Our aircraft requested a priority landing as a precaution after experiencing a technical issue
"The flight landed safely and customers left the aircraft in the normal way."