British Airways computer failure causes Edinburgh and Glasgow flight delays

HOLIDAYMAKERS jetting out of Edinburgh are suffering huge delays this morning after British Airways suffered a major computer malfunction.

Travellers are reporting delays and "total chaos" at airports across Scotland and the UK.

One passenger took to social media to report the IT failure had crashed the baggage loading system with planes grounded.

He wrote on Twitter: “We got some news. The system used to load the weight distribution of the plane is down, so pilots are having to do this manually.

“Every BA flight globally is affected. Sitting on the plane in Edinburgh waiting for movement!”

Fellow passengers also reported being stuck on board planes for three hours so far as they waited for information about their take off.

Passengers reported planes sat on the runway at Edinburgh Airport

Parts of BA's website was also experiencing technical issues, with users receiving a message saying: "ba.com - please try again Sorry, there seems to be a technical problem.

"Please try again in a few minutes. We apologise for any inconvenience."

BA confirmed it was experiencing "systems problems" at London airports with possible knock-on problems for Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A British Airways spokesman said: "​We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans.

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.

"A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport.

"We are offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day."