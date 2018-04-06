Brief Encounter tribute to star at West Highland railway stations

A new play which pays homage to the classic film Brief Encounter is to be performed at stations on the West Highland Line next week.

Brief Encounters on the West Highland Line will be staged at Arisaig, Corrour, Glennfinnan, and Rannoch station on the route between Glasgow and Mallaig

Station buildings at Rannoch and Corrour will be used for the 50-minute production from Tuesday, along with nearby halls and hotels at Arisaig and Glenfinnan.

Highland performing arts group the Iron Road Collective has taken inspiration from the 1945 David Lean film, much of which was filmed at Carnforth Station on the west coast main line in Lancashire.

The play is said to "bring together themes of fleeting relationships, seasonal employment and isolation in the West Highlands".

Performers include locals such as Lochaber High School pupil Lewis MacRae, from Glenfinnan.

Hege Hernes of the West Highland Community Rail Partnership, which is putting on the shows, said: “We commissioned this play to celebrate the many station buildings along the West Highland Line that have found exciting new uses over the last couple of decades.

"Working with the many lineside tearooms and restaurants has been great.

"We have been met with enthusiasm everywhere and are looking forward to a week of unique community events at our local railway stations.”

ScotRail's head of economic and community development James Ledgerwood said: “We’re really looking forward to our stations being used as the setting."

The show, which includes a meal, has been funded by the ScotRail Foundation Cultural and Arts Fund and the National Lottery’s Big Lottery Fund

Dates:

Prince’s House Hotel, Glennfinnan – Tuesday 10 April, 1pm. Tickets £10 – bookings on 07534 078817

Rannoch Station Teamroom – Wednesday 11 April, 6.45pm & Saturday 14 April, 6.45pm. Tickets £25 – bookings on 01882 633247

Astley Hall, Arisaig – Friday 13 April, 1.30pm. Tickets £10 – bookings on 07534 078817

Station House Inn, Corrour – Sunday 15 April, 6.30pm. Tickets £25 – bookings on 01397 732 236

