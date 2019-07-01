Boy, 7, rushed to hospital after being hit by car

A boy has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on a Fife road.
The boy, aged seven, was involved with a collision with a car on the Low Road in Auchtermuchty, outside the Burnside Auto Centre.
the incident happened at around 11.15am this morning.
Police say he was given a fast escort to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he is receiving treatment.
Updates to follow.
