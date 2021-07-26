Borders A68 crash: Police on scene and road blocked both ways following crash on A68 at Ancrum

Police are in attendance after a road crash on the A68 in the Borders has blocked the road both ways on Monday morning.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:37 am
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:08 am
A road crash has happened on the A68 with both directions blocked at Ancrum (Photo: Google Maps).
Traffic Scotland reported just after 10.30 am on Monday, July 26, that a road crash has happened on the A68 with both directions blocked at Ancrum.

Police are at the scene and traffic is building up in the area.

Motorists are being urged to drive safely following the crash.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Police
