A road crash has happened on the A68 with both directions blocked at Ancrum (Photo: Google Maps).

Traffic Scotland reported just after 10.30 am on Monday, July 26, that a road crash has happened on the A68 with both directions blocked at Ancrum.

Police are at the scene and traffic is building up in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are being urged to drive safely following the crash.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.