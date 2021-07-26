A road crash has happened on the A68 with both directions blocked at Ancrum (Photo: Google Maps).
Traffic Scotland reported just after 10.30 am on Monday, July 26, that a road crash has happened on the A68 with both directions blocked at Ancrum.
Police are at the scene and traffic is building up in the area.
Motorists are being urged to drive safely following the crash.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
