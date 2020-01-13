Bo’ness to Grangemouth road closed by accident

Have your say

Motorists face a diversion this morning following the closure of the Bo’ness to Grangemouth road due to an accident.

The A904 is currently closed in both directions between the junction with the A993 Snab Brae in Bo’ness to the Inveravon Roundabout in Grangemouth.

The closure follows an earlier accident and is to enable recovery work to take place.

The alarm was raised with police at around 5.30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two vehicles were involved in two separate incidents this morning – a Renault Clio and a blue Audi.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“An ambulance attended as a precaution.”