‘Bloodbath’ looms for eateries in the capital

An Edinburgh restaurateur who has been forced to sell off his popular bistro has warned of a coming ‘bloodbath’ in the city’s catering industry.

David Ramsden sold The Dogs on Hanover street two months ago to brothers Finbarr and Daniel McNally after struggling to stay afloat in the face of stiff competition.

He has been left “very saddened” by the loss of the popular restaurant that served “just really good straightforward food”.

Mr Ramsden said: “It’s not the way I hoped to end a career, being forced through circumstances to sell something that as far as I knew was a lovely little shop.” Changing tastes of customers and the sheer volume of new eateries opening in the Scottish capital played a part in the demise of The Dogs, Mr Ramsden said.