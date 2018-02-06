Bike 'lending library' launched at new Falkirk green travel gateway

A new green travel gateway and bike "lending library" was opened in Falkirk today by transport minister Humza Yousaf.

The Falkirk Active Travel Hub in the High Street has been developed by Falkirk Council and Forth Environment Link.

Falkirk Active Travel Hub co-ordinator Ray Burr shows Humza Yousaf the network. Picture: Falkirk Active Travel Hub

Mr Yousaf said: “Thanks to the forward-looking partnership between Forth Environment Link and Falkirk Council, a fantastic space has been created that visitors and the local community can use to engage with greener and more active modes of travel.

"It’s encouraging to see yet another step in our commitment to building a greener and more active nation.”

It comes as Forth Environment Link prepares to launch Scotland's first large-scale electric bike hire scheme in Stirling.

Hub co-ordinator Ray Burr said: “Our goal is to get the local community making more of their everyday journeys by walking, cycling or using sustainable modes of transport such as electric bikes or electric cars.

"As well as providing access to bikes and e-bikes through our bike ‘lending library’, we’ll be sharing our expert knowledge of local active travel routes and running workshops on topics such as bike maintenance."

A low carbon vehicle hub is also being created at Falkirk Community Stadium with 20 electric vehicle charging bays.

