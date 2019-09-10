Big rise in Scots driving alone as car ownership increases

Significantly more Scots are driving alone amid rising car ownership levels and falling spending on fuel, the official Scottish Household Survey (SHS) revealed today.

Two in three cars on Scotland's roads (66 per cent) had just the driver aboard last year compared to 56 per cent in 1999.

The rise came as the proportion of homes with cars increased from 63 to 71 per cent.

At the same time, spending on fuel has fallen, reflecting a reduction in the cost of motoring.

The monthly cost of topping up tanks has gone down from £122 in 2003 and £157 in 2011 to £112 last year.

The statistics also revealed major social changes, with as many women as men now driving to work - 63 per cent.

The female rate has gone up from 48 per cent in 1999 and the male rate from 60 per cent.

Working from home has also more than doubled over that period - from 7 to 16 per cent of adults.

But walking rates fell, from 26 to 20 per cent of journeys.

Walking to work was down from 14 to 12 per cent, and to school from 54 to 53 per cent, but cycling to school doubled from 1 to 2 per cent.

Cycling to work increased from 1.7 to 2.8 per cent.

Separate figures have already shown a decline in bus use.

Provisional estimates showed there were 377 million bus journeys in Scotland last year compared with 388m in 2017 and 471m in 2002, according to the UK Department for Transport.

The SHS showed 42 per cent of those asked had travelled by bus in the last month, a similar level to 2002, but apparently less frequently.

By contrast, the proportion taking the train in the last month has doubled since 1999 from 15 to 31 per cent.

Total ScotRail passengers were up from 57m to 97m since 2002.

Scots also flew more for leisure over the last decade - up from 47 to 51 per cent of adults.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesman Jamie Greene said: “Far from promoting environmentally-friendly transportation, the trend is going in the opposite direction with fewer people making journeys on foot and we’ve seen single-occupant car journeys on the rise.

“Unless we have accessible public transport options that are frequent and reliable, we will not meet our goals of reducing transport emissions, which currently account for a third of Scotland’s carbon output.

“The Scottish Government must improve on getting the basics right and better prioritise investment if it wants to encourage people out of cars and onto public transport."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency said: “We are committed to delivering a sustainable, accessible and fairer transport system as outlined in our draft national transport strategy.

"More than £1 billion is being invested each year in public and sustainable transport, encouraging people to use public transport and active travel modes.

“The strategy also sets out how future transport investment decisions will be made in line with the sustainable travel hierarchy, which prioritises walking, cycling and public and shared transport options in preference to single occupancy private car.

“Last week’s Programme for Government set out a step change in investment for bus of over £500m to improve bus priority infrastructure to reduce the impacts of congestion on bus services and get more people to make sustainable multi-modal journeys.”