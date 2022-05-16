Besieged ScotRail facing new threat of strike action from biggest union

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is expected to serve notice this week to the newly nationalised rail operator that it intends to ballot its members for industrial action and action short of a strike.

It is understood the offer by ScotRail of a 2.2 per cent increase was formally rejected on Friday at a meeting of 18 of RMT’s company councillors, who represent every member grade at the rail firm.

Mick Hogg, the RMT’s Scottish organiser, has since contacted Joanne Maguire, ScotRail’s chief operating officer, informing her that the pay offer had been turned down.

In his email to Ms Maguire, seen by The Scotsman, Mr Hogg said that the union “remain available for meaningful talks.”

The RMT is ScotRail's biggest union by far, covering conductors and ticket examiners, as well as staff working in stations.

It means that ScotRail could soon face a union battle on two fronts, in light of its ongoing dispute with Aslef, which represents train drivers.

The RMT union has followed Aslef in rejecting ScotRail's latest pay offer. Picture: John Devlin

It has balloted its members for strike action - its first in 21 years - after rejecting a 2.2 per cent pay offer, with the stand off resulting in widespread disruption across Scotland’s rail network as drivers decline to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

Aslef argues that the ScotRail system has always been "understaffed", running on a six-day week basis, meaning that it is reliant on drivers to work out of hours, including Sundays, as they do not work on a seven-day basis.

Around 300 train services across the country were cancelled at the weekend due to a shortage of drivers as a result of the unofficial action. As of 11am on Monday, there were at least 78 further cancellations, according to ScotRail’s website.

ScotRail, which went back into public ownership in April for the first time in 25 years, has apologised to its passengers but said it was “working hard” to reduce the cancellations.

The spate of cancellations comes after ScotRail launched a half-price fare offer to try to entice people back onto trains in the wake of pandemic restrictions being lifted.