BA plane in classic BEA livery to visit Edinburgh

A British Airways plane repainted in the classic 1960s livery of one of its predecessors is due to land in Edinburgh for the first time today.

The Airbus A319 is sporting the colours of British European Airways, or BEA, as part of BA's centenary celebrations.

The BOAC livery was in service between 1964 and 1974. Picture: BA

The aircraft, whose new look was unveiled on Monday, flew to Aberdeen yesterday.

It is scheduled to operate flight BA1464 from Heathrow tonight, arriving at Edinburgh Airport at 10:20pm.

The plane, registration G-EUPJ, will fly UK and European routes until it is retired next year.

The BEA livery was used between 1959 and 1968.

The Landor design will be the next livery to be recreated, which was used from 1984 to 1997. Picture: PA

However, the aircraft has a grey upper wing, rather than the traditional red, to meet current wing paint reflectivity requirements.

It follows BA repainting a Boeing 747 jumbo jet in the livery of its other forebear, the British Overseas Airways Corporation, BOAC, last month.

A jumbo jet in BA's Landor livery - named after designers Landor Associates - will follow, then a final design, which will be revealed later this month.

BA originated with the launch of Aircraft Transport and Travel launching the world's first daily international scheduled flights between London and Paris British European Airways on 25 August 1919.

It merged in 1924 with three other airlines to form Imperial Airways.

Other air transport companies merged in 1935 to form British Airways, which became Imperial Airways main UK competitor on European routes.

Imperial Airways and British Airways were nationalised in 1939 to form BOAC, while BEA operated from 1946.

They were merged to form BA in 1974, which was privatised in 1987.