The crash happened at 7.10pm
By Alan Young
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:47 BST
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision between two trains in Aviemore.

The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station at 7.10pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene.

Paramedics took two casualties to hospital by ambulance and three other people were treated at the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.

“Three appliances remain at the scene.

“Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital.

“Three casualties were treated at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday 29 September 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

