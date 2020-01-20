At least 60 jobs saved after Edinburgh Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubushi dealerships bought from Leven Motor Company administrators

It is understood another company has secured a deal to buy the Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce dealerships in Corstorphine.

A total of 60 jobs have been saved in Edinburgh after a deal was reached to buy the Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi franchises from the collapsed Leven Motor Company dealership.

Earlier this month it emerged that 140 staff at the business were facing an uncertain future after it entered administration.

But Vertu Motors PLC chief executive Robert Forrester announced on Monday night that a deal has been reached over the sale of some parts of the business in Edinburgh.

In his twitter post he wrote: "We have completed on the deal to buy Edinburgh Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi from the administrators of Leven Motor Co.

"This expands @MacklinMotors and adds three new franchises! Will take us a few days to get the business back up and running but high hopes!"

Macklin Motors is a subsidiary of Vertu Motors PLC.

60 jobs saved

Speaking to the Evening News, Mr Forrester said that 60 jobs had been saved at the business in the Sighthill area of the Capital.

He said: "From our perspective it will be a couple of days to get the business back up and running and get everyone in and set up the IT - but hopefully we'll be up and running on Thursday or Friday.

"We'll be going to see those 60 people and have a welcome evening and make sure everyone understands the company that bought them but, more than anything, it's just a genuine sense of relief."

It is understood there have been a limited number of redundancies in Edinburgh but mainly central function roles.

Mr Forrester also revealed that another company, Cambria Automobiles, may have secured a deal to buy the Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce dealerships in Corstorphine from the administrators. The number of jobs secured there is not known yet clear.

The Corstorphine outlet in Edinburgh is the firm's flagship showroom.

And he said his company plans to invest in a brand new facility at Newbridge within the next couple of years, having acquired land there about three years ago.

Mr Forrester said he hopes to grow the business along with his company's other Hyundai sites in Seafield Road and Sighthill.

Last week, administrators for Leven Cars Group confirmed that the company's Kia and Suzuki dealerships in Selkirk have closed with immediate effect after a lack of interest in the operations. All 23 employees have been made redundant.