Argyle Boulevard: drains take the strain in Glasgow

A dramatic revamp of one of Scotland’s most famous shopping streets could include Britain’s first road drains in planted areas and the reintroduction of buses.

The proposals for Argyle Street in Glasgow also comprise banishing the gloom of the so-called “Hielanman’s Umbrella” bridge under Central Station with huge LED roof panels.

LED lighting under the station bridge.

It is one of a £115m series of “Avenues” projects to make the city centre more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists by narrowing roads and widening pavements.

The innovative “sustainable urban drainage system”, or SuDs, involves planted areas being used to slow the flow of rainwater into the sewers to reduce pressure on the network.

It is designed to better cope with predicted more frequent severe storms and significantly reduce sewer flooding and resulting environmental pollution.

Traffic lanes on parts of Argyle Street between the Kingston Bridge and Trongate would be halved in width under the plans.

The Hielanman's Umbrella as it is today.

A 25mm-wide raised “rib” would delineate road from pavement, with crossing points every 30-50m.

Buses would be allowed on to the pedestrianised section between Queen Street and Glassford Street for the first time in 40 years to speed up cross-city services.

At the Hielanman’s Umbrella, named after the Gaelic-speaking Highlanders who gathered there to socialise a century ago out of the rain, new businesses will be encouraged, such as street food traders.

The Glasgow City Council plans are subject to change following consultation.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are actively working with the council and its consulting engineers to understand the multiple benefits of the project, including removing rainwater from the combined sewer system. Discussions are ongoing and our plans have yet to be confirmed.”

Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, which campaigns for pedestrians, said: “We support projects like Glasgow’s Avenues regeneration, which reclaim space for walking and people and reduce car dominance.

“This level of change presents design challenges, such as accommodating bus routes while minimising impacts on vulnerable groups. However, through careful and inclusive consultation it should be possible to get the design right for everyone.”

But Philip Gomm, of the RAC Foundation motoring group, said: “We all want Scotland’s city centres to be cleaner, quieter and less congested, but the question is what happens to displaced traffic. Any improvement cannot come at the cost of clogging up neighbouring roads and routes.”

Marianne Scobie, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Disability Alliance, said: “There needs to be a definition between roads, cycles and people.”

City council leader Susan Aitken said: “The Avenues will deliver a city centre that is better connected, more attractive and capable of bringing economic growth.

“But we want the views of as many people as possible to help shape the final design.”

