Archive reveals how planners drove motorway through Glasgow

Thousands of previously unseen archive photos of the UK’s biggest urban motorway network including “stunning visualisations and construction photos” are to be made publicly available for the first time.

The Glasgow Motorway Archive is to create a new, expanded website chronicling the road system to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the opening of the M8 Kingston Bridge over the Clyde in June.

Among 6,000 images to be put online are remarkable historical scenes, such as the Monkland Canal before the M8 was built on top of it.

Chartered engineer Stuart Baird, who founded the archive ten years ago, said Glasgow is thought to have more miles of urban motorway than the rest of the UK put together.

However, the network which also includes the M73, M74, M77 and M80 is only half of that originally planned.

But Baird said it had benefitted Glasgow by reducing traffic in the city centre by 30 per cent since 1960 and made it one of the least congested in the UK.

Baird said: “The Glasgow motorway system has many unique engineering and architectural features which set it apart from the fairly typical road networks found in other UK cities.

“The project remains one of the largest civil engineering ever undertaken in the city.

“Our aim is to ensure records relating to this very important part of the Glasgow’s post-war heritage are secured for the future and to make them freely available to a wide audience.

“Our plans for a new website, and the digitisation of our extensive photo collection, have been timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the M8’s most famous feature – the Kingston Bridge.

“As a growing archive and educational resource, we are keen to hear from those who were involved in motorway projects across Scotland.”

The new website, which will be expanded from the current few hundred images, will also illustrate the destruction of swathes of the city now occupied by the M8.

However, Baird stressed such demolition was triggered by the then Glasgow Corporation’s “comprehensive development” plans to replace poor housing, rather than the motorway itself.

He added that far from being hell-bent on road building, it prioritised re-opening the cross-city Argyle rail line and modernising the Subway over developing the motorway.

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based policy director of the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said the motorway’s benefits “should be restated as often as possible”.

He said: “While it’s not always easy to love the M8, it has played a major role in the success of the city and that should be recognised.”

Colin Howden, director of sustainable transport campaigners Transform Scotland, disagreed. He said: “The M8 was the single most damaging project inflicted on the fabric of Glasgow. Not only did it destroy sections of the city, sever communities, and vastly increase pollution, it failed to tackle traffic congestion that advocates of urban road-building claimed it would resolve.”

A city council spokesman said: “The M8 has become a significant part of the Glasgow transport experience and has helped make many parts of the city highly accessible to vehicles. Much work remains to be done to promote more sustainable transport throughout the city centre.”