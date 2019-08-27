Appeal as cyclist dies after Fife crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a cyclist after a crash on a Fife road.

The incident happened around 12.10pm on Sunday, August 25, on the B937 Edentown to Giffordtown road, approximately 20 metres north of its junction with the B938 at Shiells road.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

A blue Nissan Cabstar was travelling North when it was involved in a collision with a pedal cycle, which was heading in the same direction.

As a result, a 66-year-old cyclist, Iain Anderson from Glenrothes, sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service and Helimed personnel.

Despite the efforts of the doctors and paramedics in attendance, Mr Anderson passed away at the scene.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for around seven hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene and are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Andy Mather from the Road Policing Unit in Fife said: “I wish to take this opportunity to extend my thoughts and sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Anderson.

“Officers at Fife Road Policing are doing everything they can to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, I would urge anyone who was on the B937 Edentown to Giffordtown road on Sunday afternoon and saw what happened, to contact police immediately.

“We would also be very keen to hear from motorists who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage, which captures the incident.

“Likewise, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the off-duty doctor who rendered emergency care in advance of the Helimed attending.”

In a statement issue via Police Scotland the family of Iain Anderson said: “Our family are devastated to have lost a loving husband and father of 5 children as well as an amazing grandad to 5 grandchildren.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident 2017 of the August 25.

