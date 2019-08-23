All you need to know about Kirkcaldy Half Marathon and full details of the route

Here’s what you need to know:

When is it?

The official logo for Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon which takes place this Sunday.

Sunday, August 25, 10am – 1pm (road closures and diversions from 9.45am)

Where is it?

The race starts and finishes in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park – taking in two other parks, Dysart Harbour and Kirkcaldy Waterfront along the way.

The route

It starts round the back end of Beveridge Park at the fountain area before runners head past Kirkcaldy Rugby Club and out the big gates at the bottom.

They will then head along the road in front of the park and right up Oriel Rd to the roundabout at Sainsbury’s before going along Chapel Level. Once they reach the cemetery turning, they will go through the gates and up Johnny’s Loan and along the path out onto Dunnikier Golf Course road at the side of Oswald House Hotel in Dunnikier Park.

From there, the runners head onto the Chapel Road just after the chalet park and along to the Asda roundabout. They will turn up there and go up Mitchelston Industrial Estate past the Harry Fairbairn BMW garage, to the top before coming down the other side of the industrial estate. Then they make their way along past the new Stephens Bakery in Rosslyn Street to the top of St Clair Street, run to the mini roundabout and head down to Dysart.

Runners will go all the way to the bottom roundabout at Dysart and then take a left along Quality Street, heading down along a coastal path and down to the harbour.

Runners will then go round the harbour and through the tunnel along the bottom of Ravenscraig and run back towards the walled garden. They will follow the path back along the top of Ravenscraig Path and come out its main gate.

Then the athletes will run along past the three big flats and roundabout and head down past the flour mill and onto the Prom, right along to the Prom and up Gas Wynd. From there they will run along Links Street onto Milton Road, up the wee hill and past the school.

The last stretch will see the runners go up to the railway bridge, under that and back into Beveridge Park at the bottom gates and along the park to the snack van area which is the finish.

What are the road closures/parking restrictions?

A number of rolling road and lane closures as well as one way and parking restrictions are in place in Kirkcaldy between 9.45 am and 2pm.

Access for emergency vehicles will always be maintained. Services such as the Council’s Care at Home service, meals on wheels and bin collections may be slightly disrupted by the traffic restrictions that morning but aim to operate as close to normal a service as possible.

I’m taking part / coming to spectate – where can I park?

There are a range of free and ‘pay & display’ car parks in the town. Visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/parking for a map of Council car parks.

But remember Abbotshall Road will be CLOSED from 9.45am - 2pm so there will be no access to the Beveridge Park carpark during the event, except for those on the parking attendant’s list.