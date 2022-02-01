Jerry Dyer, the founder, presenter and producer of Big Jet TV, a live streaming platform specialising in Live Aviation content, caught the breathtaking footage.
He shared the moment online, describing the tense situation as they watched the plane hit the runway at over 160mph.
He said: "A full-on touch and go, with a tail strike!
"You could see the paint dust after contact, as well as the empennage shaking furiously as it dragged along the runway.
"This pilot deserves a medal!"
The plane flew into London Heathrow shortly after midday on Monday, after taking off from Aberdeen at around 10:50am.
Storm Corrie left two people dead in its wake and disrupted international travel and thousands without power.
It was one of two storms to hit the UK over the course of three days.